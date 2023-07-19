We are fast approaching the start of the 2023/24 Scottish Premier season as Hearts and Hibs get set for their league openers against St Johnstone and St Mirren respectively. The Hibees will have European football to contend with before that though and all this while the summer transfer window remains open.

Clubs across Scotland continue to make moves with a view to strengthening their squads before the new campaign gets underway. Here are the biggest transfer news headlines from across the SPFL.

Incoming Celtic star vows to be ‘the best’

Incoming Celtic transfer Kwon Hyeok-kyu has vowed to become the best player at the Scottish Champions. The South Korean will be confirmed as a Hoops player in the coming days, for a fee of around £1 million, with his transfer to the Premiership champions already announced by his current team Busan I-Park. (The Scottish Sun)

Leeds United linked with Rangers midfielder

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is a potential transfer target for Leeds United and the Yorkshire Club have been assessing him in recent weeks. The EFL Championship side, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are only beginning to get their incoming summer transfer business underway after new owners officially completed a takeover this week. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Aberdeen set to land 6’4 Serbian centre back

Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to sign Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic – fighting off competition from clubs across Europe to land the 6ft 4in defender. The Dons look set to win the race to land the right-footed stopper from Serbian SuperLiga side FK Novi Pazar. (The Press & Journal)

St Johnstone close in on Welsh youth international striker

St Johnstone are set to sign former Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott. The 23-year old will become Steven MacLean’s first outfield recruit of the summer and a deal is close to being completed. (The Courier)

Dundee United target former Motherwell striker

