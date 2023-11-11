Confirmed Hearts XI vs Motherwell as Steven Naismith makes three changes
Steven Naismith changes his midfield ahead of Motherwell clash
Hearts are back in action in just a few moments time as they take on Motherwell at Fir Park. Both sides will be desperate to come away with the three points as they head into the second quarter of the 2023/24 Premiership season.
It's been a disappointing week for the Jambos as they head into this weekend off the back of Viaplay Cup disappointment. Rangers defeated Hearts 3-1 at Hampden Park but Steven Naismith will hope his side can bounce back and produce a confident display against the Steelmen today, heading into the international break with a vital win in the bank.
Ahead of Motherwell vs Hearts', here's the confirmed squad for the Jambos:
Starting XI: Zander Clark, Frankie Kent, Stephen Kingsley, Beni Baningime, Calem Nieuwenhof, Lawrence Shankland, Liam Boyce, Kye Rowles, Alan Forrest, Alex Cochrane, Alex Lowry
Subs: Michael McGovern, Peter Haring, Jorge Grant, Yutaro Oda, Cammy Devlin, Andy Halliday, Toby Sibbick, Kyosuke Tagawa, Kenneth Vargas