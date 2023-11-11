Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hearts are back in action in just a few moments time as they take on Motherwell at Fir Park. Both sides will be desperate to come away with the three points as they head into the second quarter of the 2023/24 Premiership season.

It's been a disappointing week for the Jambos as they head into this weekend off the back of Viaplay Cup disappointment. Rangers defeated Hearts 3-1 at Hampden Park but Steven Naismith will hope his side can bounce back and produce a confident display against the Steelmen today, heading into the international break with a vital win in the bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of Motherwell vs Hearts', here's the confirmed squad for the Jambos:

Starting XI: Zander Clark, Frankie Kent, Stephen Kingsley, Beni Baningime, Calem Nieuwenhof, Lawrence Shankland, Liam Boyce, Kye Rowles, Alan Forrest, Alex Cochrane, Alex Lowry