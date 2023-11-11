News you can trust since 1873
Confirmed Hearts XI vs Motherwell as Steven Naismith makes three changes

By Susanna Sealy
Published 11th Nov 2023, 14:01 GMT
Hearts are back in action in just a few moments time as they take on Motherwell at Fir Park. Both sides will be desperate to come away with the three points as they head into the second quarter of the 2023/24 Premiership season.

It's been a disappointing week for the Jambos as they head into this weekend off the back of Viaplay Cup disappointment. Rangers defeated Hearts 3-1 at Hampden Park but Steven Naismith will hope his side can bounce back and produce a confident display against the Steelmen today, heading into the international break with a vital win in the bank.

Ahead of Motherwell vs Hearts', here's the confirmed squad for the Jambos:

Starting XI: Zander Clark, Frankie Kent, Stephen Kingsley, Beni Baningime, Calem Nieuwenhof, Lawrence Shankland, Liam Boyce, Kye Rowles, Alan Forrest, Alex Cochrane, Alex Lowry

Subs: Michael McGovern, Peter Haring, Jorge Grant, Yutaro Oda, Cammy Devlin, Andy Halliday, Toby Sibbick, Kyosuke Tagawa, Kenneth Vargas

