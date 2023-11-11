Hearts star on contract situation amid talks and favourite position admissions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's not long until Hearts are back in action as they take on Motherwell in the next round of Scottish Premiership fixtures of the 2023/24 season. The Jambos are currently in fifth position following their opening 11 games but have much work to do if they are to challenge the likes of St Mirren and Kilmarnock who currenlty sit above them in the domestic league.

Hearts fans have experienced four wins, two draws and five losses this season already as well as a devastating blow in the Viaplay Cup semi-final, but Alan Forrest has been a bright spark in Hearts' turbulent form in recent weeks.

Forrest first came to Hearts in 2022. He had spent seven years with Ayr United's senior squad before two years with Livingston. His move to the Jambos came following the expiration of his Lions' contract as a free agent on a two-year deal.

The Scottish midfielder has two goals for his club already this season and has formed part of Steven Naismith's new formation with five midfielders and with his contract out at the end of the season, the 27-year-old was probed on his plans for next September.

Speaking to Edinburgh News ahead of the upcoming Motherwell clash, the former Ayr United star has said he remains 'fully focused on playing' in spite of potential discussions that could arise in the coming months.

"There's been no talk (with Hearts), I've just been fully focused on playing just now", Forrest said. "Every game to try and help the team. That’s my full focus just now and whatever comes with that, if there’s a discussion, but just for me just fully focused on football.

When asked whether he planned on engaging in any talks with Hearts over extending his contract, the midfielder said: "If that’s to come, but for me just now it’s been fully focused on the games. If conversations need to come sooner or whatever then that will take place. But it’s just been full focus."

As previously mentioned, Forrest has become a key part of Naismith's change in formation with the 27-year-old finding himself in competition with the likes of Toby Sibbick for the role of right wing-back. Despite the change in role, Forrest has expressed his admiration for the change and believes it can only help him as he comes to look for further security next season.

"The Livingston game I enjoyed when I was wing-back, I felt as if I was getting a lot of the ball", the ex-Lions player said.

"That game, I think, just the way we were working (or) set-up, it was one where the wing-backs were getting a lot of the ball. It feels as if that worked and that was a positive that game. We were getting down the sides.

"It’s one where I’ve played it a few times last season as well, so it’s not new to me. Obviously it’s a different shape, it’s not as further forward as it is a winger but it’s still one where I felt as if that Livingston game, (it) was a positive I was getting on the ball and still able to go higher up and affect the game."

After scoring in the Edinburgh derby where he was playing right midfield, Forrest soon found himself sitting much deeper in the pitch, helping the passage of the ball through the pockets on the right-hand side. But, despite the new adjustments, it's a very simple approach for the Scotland youth international who remains keen on doing his job for the squad.

"I just think," pondered Forrest, "that whatever's asked of me - ultimately it's down to the manager and what he sees - so if he's picking me or selecting me for whatever position that is, it feel as if it's up to me to give my all in whatever position I'm asked to do.

"It's just up to me to carry out that as best I can and if I'm able to do that then that will help the team as well, so it's a win-win. That's what I look to do."

At 27 years of age, Forrest is arguably coming up to the peak of his power on the pitch with Hearts set to benefit from the prime years. When asked whether he agree with this assessment, Forrest was keen to assure fans that he primarily remains focused on progressing even further.

"I've been feeling good. It’s one where you’re a wee bit older now, bit more experienced. But feels as if you’re coming into that point where, for me, you want to kick on and go even further.