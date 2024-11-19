Hearts face a tricky home clash against Celtic as they look to start climbing up the table. They lost 1-0 away at Rangers at Ibrox last time out.
The Jambos turned to former Blackpool and QPR boss Neil Critchley as their replacement for Steven Naismith last month and he has won three of his first seven games at the helm at Tynecastle.
Hearts are 11th in the table with only Hibs below them as they prepare for their game against the Hoops on Saturday.
In the meantime, here is a look at where they sit in the discipline table compared to their league rivals, as per ‘Pie & Bovril’ on X. Yellow cards count for one point, whilst reds count for two....
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.