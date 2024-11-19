Hearts face a tricky home clash against Celtic as they look to start climbing up the table. They lost 1-0 away at Rangers at Ibrox last time out.

The Jambos turned to former Blackpool and QPR boss Neil Critchley as their replacement for Steven Naismith last month and he has won three of his first seven games at the helm at Tynecastle.

Hearts are 11th in the table with only Hibs below them as they prepare for their game against the Hoops on Saturday.