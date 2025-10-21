The Hearts boss gave some more tic-tac on how the new scouting system operates.

After signing the likes of Claudio Braga and Alexandros Kyziridis from relatively unknown European outfits, Jamestown Analytics seems to be working a treat in Gorgie.

Hearts currently sit top of the SPFL Premiership table after their 3-0 over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. They now find themselves five points ahead of Celtic after they lost 2-0 to Dundee at Dens Park, with the chance to go eight clear of their Glaswegian rivals on Sunday afternoon.

Braga, who netted twice on Saturday, is currently the joint-top scorer in the SPFL Premiership, alongside Dundee United’s Ivan Dolcek. The Portuguese star has proved to be an excellent find from Aalesunds FK in the Norwegian second tier. To add to this, Kyziridis, who tops the league’s assists charts, was signed from mid-table Slovakian side, Zemplin Michalovce.

As the wonder of Jamestown Analytics keep producing the goods for Hearts, in a recent interview with Open Goal, Derek McInnes gave an insight into how Hearts keep finding their hidden gems. He spoke to host and current East Kilbride assistant coach, Simon Ferry on the podcast.

‘Every player with 3000 minutes has a rating’

After Ferry commented on how Hearts’ stars have come from ‘obscure’ teams, McInnes responded: “basically, every senior player that has played at least 3000 minutes has a rating from every league in the world, even your boys at East Kilbride will have a rating, which just shows you how vast it is.

“The model then works that if we fill the squad in time with players of such a high rating then they feel the natural outcome can only help us bring success. It is fascinating, right now I feel like I know every player in Scotland better than most.”

However these ratings are calculated, they have worked wonders so far for McInnes, who has just won his second Manager of the Month award in a row. Even he has been sceptical about the system at times, but after the start The Jambos have had, he is now trusting the process.

“Every player we’ve had come through the door, with some of the you think ‘aye he’s a good player but is he is as good as what the analytics say, then over time you realise (they are).” After discussing the Analytics, McInnes took an opportunity to playfully, pull up the host after saying he tipped Hearts for second place.

‘You’ve tipped Hibs since then!’

Ferry claimed to have predicted that Hearts would finish second at the start of the season after they beat East Kilbride 8-0 in their July pre-season friendly. However, the Hearts boss didn’t believe this was the case. Ferry said: “I said on the podcast straight after that game I tipped you’s for second place.”

McInnes, must be a fan of the show, as he responded: “aye, but I think you’ve tipped Hibs since then! Haven’t you? I think what you said was Hibs will finish above Hearts because Hearts don’t control games enough.” As the pair continued to joke, Ferry said: “How did you know that?! I must be the most reactionary guy in the world.”

It’s good to see that McInnes hasn’t lost his sense of humour, however there is nothing funny about Hearts chances of splitting, or even finishing above the Old Firm sides now. Tony Bloom and Jamestown analytics have turned them into serious title contenders.