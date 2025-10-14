Derek McInnes pledges his commitment to Hearts despite Rangers interest

Tynecastle manager intends to stay in Edinburgh

Derek McInnes today publicly declared his commitment to Hearts despite speculation of interest from Rangers. Speaking about the situation for the first time, the Tynecastle head coach stressed he loves his job and believes he can be successful in Edinburgh.

The Edinburgh News revealed last week that McInnes had informed senior Hearts officials that he had no plans to leave even if Rangers made an approach. That has not happened so far after the Glasgow club sacked Russell Martin. Rangers spoke to Steven Gerrard but those talks ended without an agreement. McInnes is admired by high-ranking Ibrox officials and others such as Danny Rohl are interested in the position. Kevin Muscat is the current favourite to be Martin’s permanent replacement.

McInnes told Scottish TV that he is happy at Hearts and has no intention of going anywhere. He left Kilmarnock for Gorgie in May and his team are currently unbeaten after the first seven league matches of the season and sit top of the Premiership. “I love it here. It’s been a long time for me coming here,” he said.

“I always thought this was a job I wanted to be at. I’m working with some good people - the support from [sporting director] Graeme Jones and the board - but the players have been first-class in terms of their efforts day in, day out. We feel we can be successful here. It’s not going to come automatically, it’s going to need a lot of work but we’re prepared to do that work.”

When asked if he was fully committed to Hearts, McInnes replied: “Absolutely. As I say, I’m the Hearts manager. Normally, when managers are doing well, sometimes there can be speculation. Equally, when managers aren’t doing well, there’s speculation about their own job. At Hearts, we’re just concentrating on our work.”

Hearts resume league duties this weekend after international fortnight. They travel to Kilmarnock for a 5.45pm kick-off at Rugby Park and will hope to extend that unbeaten league run. They then host Celtic at Tynecastle followed by a trip to St Mirren near the end of the month. Injured players are close to returning, with Brazilian midfielder Ageu scheduled to join full training this week and defender Frankie Kent to follow.

“Ageu is outside working, just building up,” said McInnes following Hearts’ 1-0 win over Hibs in the Edinburgh derby. “He is running and it's a slow process with that because there are stages he needs to keep hitting. There's no plan for any further scans. He is out on the grass running with the medical team, so it's just a case of building up that load. All being well, hopefully we can then get him integrated with the team at some point next week for training.

“Frankie is similar. He is targeting Celtic and he's keen to be ready for that one. He is doing well, progressing and he's a determined big boy. He told me that any injuries he had in the past, he's always been ahead of schedule. You can never have enough good players and Frankie was doing really well for us.”

Right-back Christian Borchgrevink could return to the squad against Kilmarnock, but midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof will be given time to regain full fitness. “Borchgrevink will get his minutes built up over the next week or so in training and he will be available for Kilmarnock,” said McInnes. “Nieuwenhof has trained. He trained last Friday, wasn't in the squad for Saturday [against Hibs]. He's just got a wee ongoing thing with his hamstring. He just keeps feeling it a wee bit so we don't know if that needs any further investigation. At the minute, we probably won't look to do anything on that and hope it settles down a bit.”