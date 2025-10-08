The Hearts boss is being discussed by pundits and more as a possible Rangers option.

One pundit is baffled as to why Derek McInnes would want to leave Hearts for Rangers, as plenty talk up the Jambos boss as an Ibrox contender.

The former Aberdeen and Kilmarnock manager was hired by the Tynecastle side in January and has them top of the table heading into October’s international break. Rangers’ hire of Russell Martin meanwhile has gone awry and he has been sacked with them in the bottom six and one win from seven Premiership games, including defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Celtic hero Chris Sutton has assessed the situation and amid investment from Brighton owner Tony Bloom, cannot see why leaving Hearts would be the best option for McInnes right now. The Evening News understands the Tynecastle hierarchy are determined to fend off potential suitors for McInnes but the ex-striker reckons it’ll be a simple choice for the man who turned Rangers down while Aberdeen manager, as he sent a cutting jibe to a former rival who sit 11 points behind those in maroon.

Will Derek McInnes be tempted by Rangers?

Sutton told the Warm Up: “Would he want to downsize? I mean it’s really interesting, isn’t it, the Derek McInnes situation? Because of his history with Rangers. Right now, his Hearts team sit top of the table and are looking at the Celtic performances this season, their squad isn’t what it was last season.

“There’s looking at Rangers and their performance levels this season, they have been absolutely woeful. I mean, why we would he leave Hearts for Rangers right now when he has a chance to create history at Hearts?

Rangers chairman and vice-chairman, Andrew Cavenagh and Paraag Marathe, have already provided clarity on what comes next in the Ibrox boss hunt. They said in a statement: “As you have seen by now, we are making a change at Rangers and have parted ways with Russell Martin, Matt Gill, and Mike Williamson with thanks for their hard work. When we took over the club this summer, we shared what we want to build for Rangers - to win trophies in Scotland and be able to compete at a high level in Europe. We know achieving these goals will take time, but our performances and results have not been good enough.

Rangers next manager latest

“We know you are frustrated - we are too. We did not get this right, and it’s our responsibility to fix it and get us back on track. A rigorous, thoughtful recruitment process is already underway, and we are treating it with the urgency it deserves. The two of us are deeply involved, and the evaluation will have our full attention until we are confident we have a leader with the character and skillset to deliver results.

“Moving forward, we are fully confident in our players, who possess the talent and determination to succeed. At the same time, a great deal of important work is progressing across the club, building out a stable leadership and football structure under Patrick and Kevin’s guidance, advancing detailed plans aligned with our long-term strategy, and beginning the early stages of investment planning for Ibrox. Your focus will rightly be what is happening on the pitch, but this work also matters, and it will help lay the foundation for success in the future.

“Change is never easy. But we are not deterred by hard work - in fact we see a great opportunity ahead. The season is not over and we have plenty to play for in all four competitions. Together we are committed to delivering the performances and results that you can be proud of. Your loyalty to this club, through thick and thin, is something we do not take for granted. We see the effort and emotion you put into supporting Rangers, and it drives us every day. We intend to earn your trust, because we all share the same goal - restoring success to Rangers.”