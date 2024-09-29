Hearts' Lawrence Shankland during a William Hill Scottish Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Ross County at Tynecastle Park, on September 28, 2024 (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

The Jambos rescued a late draw at home to Ross County yesterday with their skipper netting his first goal of the campaign.

Former Hearts attacker Neil McCann says Lawrence Shankland’s reaction to his late equaliser against Ross County yesterday was almost one of anger at how long it has taken him to find the back of the net this season.

After netting 33 times in all competitions last campaign it has taken the Jambos’ skipper nine matches to get off the mark in 2024/25 but his 96th minute header against the Staggies brought both his goalless run and his team’s losing streak to an end. It was far from a result that the Hearts players, staff and fans were happy with but their were positive signs with the home side absolutely dominant throughout, creating plenty of chances with 21 shots and eight on target.

Speaking on BBC Sportscene on Saturday evening, McCann said: - "Today's performance epitomised how unfortunate and how unlucky they've been at times in front of goal. Shankland getting that goal, there was a lot of conjecture listening to it on the radio whether he had scored it or whether it was a deflection, he absolutely scored it and it was raw emotion, pure relief, almost anger that it has taken him so long to get off the mark because he's so prolific.

“When your top man isn't scoring and things aren't working out of course you're going to come under pressure but I really hope they can get things going."

Also in the studio was former Aberdeen manager Barry Robson who gave his take on Steven Naismith’s sacking. The ex Celtic and Scotland midfielder didn’t pull any punches in his assessment of the decision taken by the Tynecastle hierarchy.

He said: "It's all there and they need things to start going in. It's a great header from him (Shankland) and they still have that quality. The hard part for Hearts now is that they are going to take a new manager in, going into Europe they're not going to have any time on the training pitch and it's just going to be game after game after game.

"It's hard for Steven Naismith, you're talking about young managers going in and doing so well and he comes under one bit of pressure and they go and empty him and get someone else. They're too good a team with too many good players so they will start to perform again but now they're going to have to go and change it all up, get someone else in not to start the season but with loads of games coming and I'm sure it will be difficult for them."