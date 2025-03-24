A former Hearts star has taken charge of a Championship club until the end of the season.

A Former Hearts and Sheffield Wednesday striker has taken charge of Scottish Championship side Queen’s Park until the end of the season - but only after holding a conversation with the man he has replaced.

There was some surprise when Callum Davidson was sacked by the Spiders last week despite leading the club to their first national cup final in more than a century and guiding them to a shock Scottish Cup win at Rangers. However, a run of three league wins in four months was cited as the main reasons behind the decision to part company with the former Scotland defender and assistant Barry Nicholson within 48 hours of a 4-0 home defeat against Falkirk.

Steven MacLean has stepped up to take interim charge and he will be assisted by by B team manager Sean Crighton as they look to secure an upturn in fortunes throughout the remainder of the campaign.

MacLean started his career at Rangers and forayed out of Scottish football permanently for the first time with Sheffield Wednesday, where he scored 20 goals in his first season, including a hat-trick against Doncaster Rovers. He spent three years with the Owls before playing with various clubs, including St Johnstone, where he won the Scottish Cup.

A spell at Hearts beckoned between 2018-2020 including a start in the 2019 Scottish Cup final before ending his playing days at Raith Rovers, since moving into coaching and management, joining the Spiders after time as boss at St Johnstone. Speaking ahead of Saturday’s defeat at Greenock Morton, MacLean said: “I spoke to Callum Davidson and it wasn't a problem. If Callum wasn't happy then I would have gone with him. That's the mark of the man he is.

“He's not only a good coach and manager, he's a good guy as well. I appreciate everything he's done for me and I'm sure we'll work together in the future hopefully. Last Saturday night I was more feeling for Callum. I spoke to him, looking out for his well-being. We worked together for a number of years and he gave me the opportunity to come here. You get home, speak to the wife and kids and they're asking what's going on. Then I spoke to the director of football, Darren O'Donnell, on Sunday and he gave me the news.”

MacLean’s interim reign got underway with a 2-1 defeat at Morton at the weekend and that left his side sat just six points above the relegation play-off place and 12 points adrift of the top four. However, there is an opportunity to kickstart his time in charge lying immediately ahead as the former Hearts and Sheffield Wednesday striker prepares his players for their SPFL Trust Trophy final clash with Livingston next Sunday afternoon. The 42-year-old has set his sights firmly on coaxing an improvement out of his squad over the remainder of the season - despite admitting to having mixed emotions over stepping into Davidson’s shoes over the last week.

He said: “It's mixed emotions, your friend and colleague has lost his job then you're asked to take over until the end of the season. But there's a job to do and you've got to try to do it to the best of your ability. Your thoughts turn more to the weekend and the players and now I'm looking forward to the game. It's been busy and it's back to not seeing as much of the family, but it's been really enjoyable and the staff have been excellent. We know the club wants to play a certain way and we want to try and bring young players through, so we've a young squad and hopefully we can start with a positive result and play well. There are eight games left. There's a cup final, too, so I'm really looking forward to what's to come and hopefully we do well."