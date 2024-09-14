SNS Group

The latest updates for the weekend.

Hearts and Hibs are back in action this weekend following the international break. The Scottish Premiership has returned and both sides are in need of banking some important points after a tricky start to the season.

We’ve taken a look at the latest Hearts and Hibs related headlines for Saturday as both clubs prepare for their upcoming fixtures.

Ex-Hearts star’s latest injury setback

Former Hearts ace Uche Ikpeazu has suffered an unpleasant setback following his recent knee surgery. After signing for St Johnstone over the summer, the forward had to undergo an operation because of a pre-season injury. Manager Craig Levein had been hopeful of Ikpeazu being available by the end of the month but his latest fitness update makes that now an unlikely scenario.

“Uche had an infection in the knee that was operated on. They’ve had to wash it out. That’s a bit of a setback but hopefully not a long one. It’s hard to say whether it’s dunted him back a week, two weeks or three weeks,” the Saints boss said, via The Courier.

“It was after he’d left St George’s. He was going to be coming up here. It’s frustrating for me because I know how much of a difference he can make. Maybe I need to drive down, bundle him into the back of my car and get him up!”

Former Hibee sells Scotland as transfer destination

Rangers’ Deadline Day signing Nedim Bajrami has revealed that he sought out the advice of ex-Hibs duo Liam Henderson and Josh Doig prior to his summer switch. Bajrami met Henderson in Italy during their time at Empoli together and he most recently played alongside Doig at Sassuolo before his move to Glasgow.

Doig moved to Italy in 2022 but prior to that, he spent his entire career in Scotland. His advice helped Bajrami make his decision to sign for Rangers, which seems to be a very positive move for him despite the vast difference in weather.

“The last five years I played in Italy. I spoke with a few players who played in Scotland like Josh and Liam. They told me good things about Scotland so I’m happy to be here. With Liam, I didn't speak a lot [about Rangers] because he played for Celtic! I spoke more with Josh. He told me, ‘You’ll love it there. Not only football, but for life’. Only the weather is a little different because here it's colder. In Italy it's sunnier. But I don't care, I'm here to love Scotland and Rangers.”