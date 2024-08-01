The latest news surrounding Hearts and Hibs | SNS Group

The latest headlines from Hibs and Hearts with the 2024/25 season just around the corner

Romanian side Rapid Bucharest have released an official statement defending manager Neil Lennon after he was bizarrely accused of urinating on the club’s training pitch by local news outlets.

The former Hibs and Celtic boss became manager of the capital based side in May and has endured a difficult start to his new chapter in Romania after failing to win any of his opening three games. He is under pressure already to improve results and now find himself at the centre of unconfirmed reports of inappropriate behaviour.

Local journalist Daniel Marcu claimed that the alleged incident had happened last Thursday. While his outlet has also claimed that Lennon and his assistant coaches were spotted visiting a brewery earlier in the week.

Rapid have adamantly denied the claims, leaping to the former Hibs boss' defence with a strongly worded statement where they have defended their manager whilst claiming that he has been nothing but professional since taking the post.

The statement reads: "We want to clarify two subjects that appeared in the press that have no real basis. Neil Lennon is a professional, with a history that should make any speedster fan proud. His mentality brought to the club an enormous desire for evolution.

"Under no form has there ever been a moment in which he was any other than a professional. Thus, we deny the rumours that describe him and his staff acting inappropriate during training.

"We hold our ground and assure Rapid fans that their wishes and dreams are in safe hands, because the path we have started is one that makes us stronger. In all this amalgam of negativism they are subjected to, we promise them that we trust the process of the team and pray that they do too.

"These are not empty words, they are supported by daily effort, discipline and organisation from which we promise you that the only payback is growth."

Rapid Bucheristi will play host to third place side Sepsi in their next Super Liga match on Monday 5 August. The team currently find themselves in 12th position with two points from three matches.

Hearts boss teases transfer ahead of Rangers opener

Hearts manager Steven Naismith has said that the club are close to signing another new recruit before their crucial opener against Rangers at Tynecastle.

The Jambos have already bolstered their squad significantly this summer with the additions of Yan Dhanda, Blair Spittal, James Penrice, Gerald Taylor, Ryan Fulton, Musa Drammeh and Daniel Oyegoke.

“We’re happy we got those players in early, it makes a difference because the longer the players are here, the more settled they become. We learned that from last pre-season.” He told Sky Sports.

The 37-year-old added: “We’ll hopefully have one more in today that will improve us and then after that, it’s more about reacting to anything that happens. There has been a lot of work over the last two or three days to get the deal over the line and it will hopefully get done in time so that we can have him available for the weekend.”

Naismith adds that there is ‘no change’ surrounding the future of Lawrence Shankland despite various reports linking Glasgow heavyweights Celtic and Rangers with a potential move for the forward.

The Jambos boss went on to explain the departure of Alex Cochrane to Birmingham City. The 24-year-old leaves after two seasons in Edinburgh and 64 Premiership appearances.

“We had conversations about Alex Cochrane that developed into something that was serious and the deal got done because everybody was satisfied with it but we have had no information, no contact with anybody about any other player at the club.”