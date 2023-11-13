Jon Daly was part of the Hearts coaching staff from 2016 to 2020.

Jon Daly, the former Hearts coach and Dundee United star, has won his first piece of silverware as a manager. On Sunday 12 November, Daly oversaw St Patrick's Athletic F.C. triumph against Bohemians FC as they won 3-1 in the FAI Cup Final at the Aviva Stadium in front of a record breaking attendance of 43,881 people.

Ex-Dundee and Dunfermline forward Jonathan Afolabi gave the Bohemians an early lead from the penalty spot but Mark Doyle was soon able to equalise just before the break.

Daly's side then completed the win thanks to an own goal from ex-Hearts man Kyrstian Nowak and a screamer from Tommy Lonergan.

Jon Daly at Rangers in November 2006

Speaking to the Irish Mirror after St Patrick's win, the ex-Jambos man said: "I had a firm belief that the group of players could go and achieve something remarkable this year and they have certainly done that and more.

"Going into management, I had to make sure I went into the right job and it had to feel right. That’s why I put my hand up.

“It would have been very easy to say no, if I didn’t believe in them. I could have jumped on a plane and gone back home to my family and try to get a job closer to home. But no, I firmly believed we could go and achieve."

This is now the latest accolade to be added to the Irishman's CV following a playing career which saw him at Dundee, Rangers and Raith Rovers.

The ex-Striker then become Hearts' U20 manager in 2016 before going on to be the Tynecastle joint interim and interim manager in 2016 and 2017 respectively.