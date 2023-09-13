Former Hearts favourite finally signs for new club after Tynecastle release

Michael Smith was released by the Jambos at the end of last season and has spent the summer as a free agent.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Irish defender Michael Smith has signed with Yeovil Town on a one-year deal. Smith, 35, has been without a club since departing from Hearts at the end of the 2022/23 season but has managed to make the move as a free agent.

The defender made over 203 appearances for the Jambos across a six-year spell and his time at Tynecastle also included eight games in the Europa Conference League last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous to his time in Gorgie, Smith began his career with Ballyclare Comrades before moving to Ballymena United in 2009. The defender then went on to play three seasons with Bristol Rovers and another three seasons with Peterborough United before making the move to the Scottish Premiership. He has 19 international caps for Northern Ireland and one international goal.

Smith now joins the National League South side on a one-year deal with an option of an additional year for the 2024/25 season.

Speaking on his arrival with the Glovers, the former Hearts man said: “Coming in here, it felt like a good opportunity to create something, and help the team get promoted this year.”