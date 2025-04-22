Former Hearts' favourites 20 month injury hell seemingly at an end

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There could be some positive news for Scotland boss Steve Clarke ahead of two summer friendlies.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke could be handed a major boost ahead of the summer internationals after a former Hearts star moved closer to returning from a long-term injury absence.

The Tartan Army are still reeling from a bruising 3-0 home defeat against Greece in the second leg of a Nations League play-off last month as Clarke’s side saw a first leg advantage comfortably overturned at Hampden Park. Their focus will now go on their bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup Finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico as Clarke’s side face the likes of Denmark, Greece and Belarus over the next six months. However, a summer friendly double-header with Iceland and Liechtenstein comes first and Clarke could be handed an opportunity to name former Hearts man Aaron Hickey in his squad for the first time in two years after he made a big step towards finally returning to full fitness.

The full-back left Hearts to join Serie A club Bologna in September 2020 before making a big money move to English Premier League club Brentford in the summer of 2022. Hickey has not featured for the Bees since a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea in October 2023 after suffering a hamstring injury - but is now closing in on a return to fitness after featuring for Brentford’s Under-21 wins in a game against their Sheffield Wednesday counterparts last week.

Speaking ahead of his side’s 4-2 win against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, Bees boss Thomas Frank delivered an update on Hickey and several other injured players - and it could be good news for Scotland boss Clark.

He told the club website: “Everyone is available that was available last week. A few players got some valuable minutes playing on Monday – Rico, Mathias and Gustavo, among others. Also, Igor Thiago is getting closer and Aaron Hickey is getting closer, so it all looks good.”

What has Aaron Hickey said about his injury nightmare?

Aaron Hickey has not played for Scotland since a 2-0 defeat by Spain in 2023. | SNS Group

Speaking in January, the Scotland international said: “It’s been a very long time - it’s been difficult and disappointing for me. But these things happen and, now, I just have to make sure I’m mentally strong and ready to come back into the team again. It’s been hard. I had my first surgery, which didn’t go well, so that was a major disappointment for me. I had another surgery, worked my way back, I was back running, and then I felt something again.

“I feel like I’ve been very unlucky, to be honest. But now I’m feeling good and I’m fully focused on being back and training with the team. I go and support the boys nearly every week and it’s great that they’re doing well - we’ve got a great blend of players here and it’s all starting to come together.”

