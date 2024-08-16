Former Hearts and Hibs managers enter next Raith Rovers boss running with ex-Jambos and Easter Road aces

Published 16th Aug 2024
Ex-Hearts and Hibs managers are in the running for vacant position

Raith Rovers missed out on promotion to the top flight last season after losing to Ross County in the play-offs.

They will have to wait to play against the likes of Hibs, Hearts, Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen. The Scottish Championship side are in the hunt for a new manager after parting company with Ian Murray earlier this month. He left the club after two years in charge at Stark’s Park.

A few familiar faces to supporters of Hearts and Hibs have entered the running for the vacant position. Here is a look at the latest bookies’ candidates for the job...

6/4

1. Liam Fox

6/4

5/2

2. Scott Brown

5/2

4/1

3. Darren O'Dea

4/1

6/1

4. Peter Leven

6/1

