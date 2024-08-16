Raith Rovers missed out on promotion to the top flight last season after losing to Ross County in the play-offs.

They will have to wait to play against the likes of Hibs, Hearts, Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen. The Scottish Championship side are in the hunt for a new manager after parting company with Ian Murray earlier this month. He left the club after two years in charge at Stark’s Park.

A few familiar faces to supporters of Hearts and Hibs have entered the running for the vacant position. Here is a look at the latest bookies’ candidates for the job...