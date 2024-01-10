Former Hearts midfielder returns to Scotland with Lowland League outfit

The former Dundee United, Birmingham City and Falkirk man is back in Scottish football.

East Stirlingshire have confirmed the signing of former Hearts midfielder Morgaro Gomis on a deal until the end of the 2024/25 campaign. Gomis, 38, played for Hearts from 2014 to 2016, spending time at Motherwell on loan.

The defensive midfielder - who was Robbie Neilson's first signing during his first stint at Tynecastle - made 51 league appearances for the Jambos, scoring one competitive goal. Gomis, however, was arguably best known for being sent off in the eighth minute of the Hearts' Scottish Cup fourth-round match for a two-footed challenge on Scott Brown.

Gomis also spent time at Clyde, Cowdenbeath and enjoyed three stints at Dundee United where he won the Scottish Cup in 2010. The French-born midfielder also saw stints at several non-league English football teams in the early stages of his career, such as with Lewes, Windsor and Eton and Barnet before moving up the ranks to enjoy two seasons at Birmingham City.

The ex-Sengalese international was with Falkirk in 2019, spending two years with the Bairn and he is now set to return to the Falkirk Stadium with the Shire.

A club spokesperson has said: "The club are delighted to announce the signing of Morgaro Gomis, subject to international clearance. The former Scottish Cup winner and two-time Senegal international joins us until the end of next season. Welcome, Morgaro"