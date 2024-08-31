A former Hearts star is on the move | SNS

Latest news and rumours as Hearts and Hibs prepare for their next fixtures

Hearts have made a slow start to the new season and will be hoping things change for them this weekend. They face Dundee United at home.

Hibs drew 2-2 at home to Dundee last time out and lock horns with Kilmarnock away. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours...

Former Hearts man lands new home

Former Hearts player Jason Holt has completed a move to St Johnstone. The 31-year-old, who is from Musselburgh, cut ties with Livingston at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his options in the game.

He rose up through the academy ranks of the Jambos and went on to make 71 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals. The midfielder left Tynecastle in 2015 to join Rangers.

St Johnstone have now snapped him up in a late deadline day move. He has said: “I am really happy. It is great to be back. I have had a spell here before, it was a short one, but it is now great to be back for a longer spell. I have really good memories of the club, it is a real family club and the supporters were always brilliant with me. It is an exciting time to be at St Johnstone and I look forward to meeting all the players and getting to work.

“The spell at Livingston has given me great experience and great stability. I am now looking forward to this new challenge. The squad is coming together nicely and hopefully we can have a really successful season and give the fans something to cheer on matchday.”

Their manager Craig Levein has said: “I am delighted to secure the signing of Jason. He is a player I know very well and I am excited to work with him again. His experience will assist in the development of our younger midfielders and the quality of his play will help improve the team.”

Ex-Hearts striker finds new home

Ex-Hearts striker Stephen Humphrys has signed for Barnsley. He parted ways with Wigan Athletic in late June when his deal with the Latics expired.

The 26-year-old had a loan stint with the Jambos in the 2022/23 season and scored five goals in 25 games. He has also had spells in the past at Fulham, Scunthorpe United and Rochdale.

Celtic land Hibs target

Celtic have confirmed the addition of Hibs target Luke McCowan. David Gray’s side were interested in landing the attacking midfielder from Dundee but weren’t able to get their man in the end.

The Hoops’ boss Brendan Rodgers has reacted to the transfer and has said: "We are really happy to welcome Luke to Celtic. He is a player with great ability, energy and commitment and we are sure he will be a very positive addition to our squad."