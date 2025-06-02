The latest transfer news from across the Premiership as a former Hearts star joins Motherwell on a two-year deal.

A former Hearts defender has penned a a two-year deal with one of the club’s Premiership rivals.

Dormer Scotland Under-21 international Jordan McGhee broke through the youth ranks at Tynecastle before going on to make almost 60 first-team appearances for Hearts. After making his senior debut as a substitute in a 3-0 win against St Mirren in May 2013, McGhee remained with the club until 2017 when he joined Championship side Falkirk for an undisclosed fee.

A two-year spell with The Bairns was brought to an end when McGhee joined Dundee during the summer of 2019 and he went on to help the Dark Blues secure promotion back into the Premiership during his second season at Dens Park. After suffering relegation back into the second tier after a one-season spell in the top flight, McGhee played a pivotal role in helping Tony Docherty’s side bounce back at the first attempt with a Championship title win.

Former Hearts star in Motherwell transfer

After making almost 200 appearances for the Dark Blues, there was speculation McGhee has signed a pre-contract agreement with Motherwell - and the Steelmen have now confirmed the 28-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal that the club can extend by an additional 12 months. He joins former Hearts man Andy Halliday in Lanarkshire.

A statement on Motherwell’s website read: “Defender Jordan McGhee is our latest summer recruit. The former Dundee defender joins the club on a two-year deal, with the club holding the option of a further year. McGhee joined the youth setup at Hearts in 2011 and worked his way through the ranks at the club. In 2013, he made his first-team debut against St Mirren at Tynecastle. It didn’t take him long to get off the mark at first-team level, as McGhee scored in just his second appearance against Aberdeen in August 2013.

“Interest in the defender was high, with McGhee receiving offers to move to England; however, he penned a new deal with the Jambos. He moved on loan to Middlesbrough in July 2016. After making 74 appearances for Hearts, he moved to Falkirk in the Championship in the summer of 2017. Over the next two seasons, he would accumulate over 70 appearances for the Bairns and would be named club captain. Following Falkirk’s relegation in 2019, McGhee made the switch to Dundee. In his first season, he was voted Players’ Player of the Year, and at the end of the campaign, he would be named Club Captain for the second time in his career.

Jordan McGhee career in focus

“He scored three goals in Dundee’s Premiership playoff matches that played a huge part in the Dee’s return to the top flight. Over the course of the next four seasons, McGhee would be used as a utility player across the pitch. Despite Dundee being relegated again, he remained with the club and helped them back to the Premiership. In his final season, he scored a brace against rivals Dundee United at Tannadice to help secure Dundee’s first win at Tannadice in over 20 years. In six seasons, he reached just shy of 200 appearances for Dundee, and now he joins the club for the 2025/26 season.”

McGhee is Motherwell’s second summer signing after they agreed to sign Austrian midfielder Lukas Fadinger on a free transfer from Bundesliga club SCR Altach.