The star’s time at Hearts has been mentioned in the statement announcing his transfer.

A former Hearts star has completed a free transfer move after leaving a club in crisis.

The transfer window in the UK may be shut but some around the world remain open for now and free agents are still permitted to find their new clubs. One of them is Ben Garuccio, who spent between 2018-2020 at Hearts, the only period he’s spent outside his native Australia. A left-back, he was at Melbourne City and Adelaide United before moving to Gorgie, and returned the former after leaving Hearts.

Garuccio made 29 appearances in maroon and had spent four years at Wester United, who he was recently forced to leave. They were made officially defunct with the federal court ordering its management group be wound up in insolvency, after lawyers for the club had gone seeking an adjournment to proceedings. They claimed to have secured $15m investment to pay off their debts. That was dismissed and orders were issues for Western United Football Club, WMG Holdings and three other companies owned by director Jason Sourasis to be wound up in insolvency.

Why did Western United collapse?

The club have now been stripped of their A-League licence by Football Australia (FA) and it’s left several of their stars without a club, including the former Jambo, who was the captain. Sydney have moved quick to sign a star they feel brings top experience to their ranks ahead of the upcoming season starting in the A-League.

Head Coach Ufuk Talay said of the full-back: “Ben brings a good amount of experience and a winning mentality. He’s a strong defender and influential going forward creating opportunities. He’s a quality player and leader which will be important for us.”

Garuccio said: “I’m really looking forward to this next step in my career. Sydney FC’s history of success speaks for itself, and I wanted to be part of that. I feel like I still have plenty to give and I want to make the most of the next two seasons. For me it’s about contributing to a team that challenges for trophies. I believe my best football is still in front of me and I’m excited about what’s ahead.”

Who is Ben Garuccio?

A statement from Sydney FC reads: “Sydney FC has added quality and leadership to the squad by signing two time A-League Champion and former Western United Captain Ben Garuccio on a two-year contract. The 30-year-old left back brings close to 250 senior appearances across the A-League and Scottish Premiership at Hearts.

“He has twice lifted the A-League Championship, first with Melbourne City and later with Western United, and has built a career as a consistent performer across more than a decade in the professional game.

“Garuccio also links up again with winger Abel Walatee, who joined Sydney earlier this month, after the pair featured regularly together on Western United’s left side last season. Garuccio is due to join his new teammates on Tuesday, with the Sky Blues’ season kicking off in just under a month.”