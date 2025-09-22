Hearts have joined a number of the former keeper’s ex-clubs in sending messages of support

Hearts have sent a message to a former player after his wife tragically passed away.

Michael McGovern formed part of the goalkeeper options at Tynecastle between 2023-2024, and spent time on loan at Livingston before moving into coaching at Championship side Queen’s Park. It was confirmed over the weekend that wife, Leanne, had died and tributes have poured in from a range of McGovern’s former clubs.

The pair had two children together. McGovern started his career in Scottish football at Celtic and had a clutch of clubs north of the border alongside a seven-year stretch with Norwich City, moving to Hearts after his spell with the Canaries. McGovern was also called upon regularly by Northern Ireland between 2010-2020.

He announced on social media: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share the news of the passing of my amazing wife, Leanne. Our hearts are broken, but we are so grateful for the love and support we’ve received. Thank you." Hearts said in a social media post: “The thoughts of everyone at Heart of Midlothian are with Michael and his family during this extremely sad time, and we send our heartfelt condolences.”

The Irish FA said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Leanne McGovern, beloved wife of former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Michael McGovern. Our thoughts and condolences are with Michael, his family, and all who knew Leanne at this difficult time.”

Ross County, who McGovern featured for between 2009-2011, said: “Everyone at Ross County Football Club is saddened to learn of the passing of Leanne McGovern, beloved wife of our former goalkeeper Michael McGovern. Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with Michael, his family, and all who knew Leanne at this incredibly difficult time.”

Norwich City replied to the announcement with “Our hearts go out to you and your family, Michael. We’re sorry for your loss.” Hamilton Accies, his club between 2014-16 posted: “We are very sorry to hear of your loss Michael, our thoughts and condolences are with you and your family at this time.”

A range of players past and present have also sent support. Ex-Northern Ireland defender Stephen Craigan said: “Mick I’m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts go out to you and the wider family and Leanne’s family too. God bless mate.” Winger Jordan Jones said: “So sorry to be reading this mate. Sending all my love and strength to you and your children.”