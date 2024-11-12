Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Hearts star has had a nightmare time with injury since his summer transfer.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hearts striker won’t feature for his new club until January as his injury woes continue.

Uche Ikpeazu joined St Johnstone in the summer after time at Port Vale. He was signed by ex-Jambos boss Craig Levein, who has since been sacked, and replaced by Simo Valakari in the Saints manager chair. Neither boss has been able to use the striker who played for Hearts between 2018-2020, scoring 10 times with nine assists in 55 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His summer operation on a knee injury had recovery hampered by an infection and now Valakari has confirmed that while he is back running, Ikpeazu won’t be able to play until January. He said: “There's nothing I can do to help him come back quicker.

“But l want him to know he'll be like our first signing in January. Hopefully that takes a weight off his shoulders. But we understand his situation."

Ikpeazu said when signing for St Johnstone, in words that show he has had what he craved most at McDiarmid Park initially taken away: “Having a full pre-season is going to be very important. That is massive for me because, the last couple of years, I haven’t had that.

“I’m hungry, determined, focused and can’t wait to see everyone at McDiarmid Park. I know where I’m at and I can really get the head down and build forward. I’m excited. I can focus on this new journey and challenge back here in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m looking forward to imposing myself on the league. The supporters might know me from my time in the Scottish Premiership before. I’m a more mature player now and want to exceed my own expectations.

“It was a no-brainer for me. I have worked with the gaffer before and I’m ready to help the team. I want to show my quality and talent.”