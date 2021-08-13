Hearts: Aberdeen get more than 1300 tickets for Tynecastle Park meeting
Aberdeen have been allocated more than 1,300 tickets for the cinch Premiership meeting with Hearts at Tynecastle Park.
The game is now set to take place on Sunday, August 22 due to the Dons’ involvement in the Conference League qualifiers.
Earlier this week, the City of Edinburgh Council granted Hearts permission to operate Tynecastle to its capacity.
With more than 12,000 season-tickets sold, Aberdeen have been given 1,340 briefs.
Due to a football bubble, areas of the ground will not be used for fans, creating a red zone.
