Hearts have made the appointment

He is someone who’s gone from prospect to the first team arena.

Angus Beith has been named as an assistant coach with the Hearts ‘B’ team.

A product of the club’s academy himself, he joined Hearts at the age of 9 and made his first team debut in August 2014 during a Challenge Cup match against Livingston. He had spells on loan at Stirling Albion, Stenhousemuir and Stranraer before departing permanently for Inverness in 2018.

Due to a recurring hip injury, Beith was forced into an early retirement aged just 23, but he soon started his coaching journey through an Open University degree alongside coaching kids camps at Oriam. Now after a spell with Hearts U18s, he steps up to become assistant to head coach Liam Fox with the ‘B’ team in the Lowland League.

Fox says the former midfielder’s drive to be the best coach he can be is a huge attraction. He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have Angus working with us. We’re trying to create a positive culture and environment that allows the players to feel comfortable and that is something Angus will definitely add to.

“First of all, he knows the football club, but he’s also experienced that journey first-hand, of being a young academy player, progressing into that first-team environment and making his debut for the club. His experiences will be brilliant for the kids to learn from.

“He also has those relationships already in place with the majority of the kids from his time working in the academy and leading the school performance programme at Balerno.

“We are constantly looking at ways to keep improving the youngsters and with a different voice coming on board in Angus, that will help the players, in terms of maximising their output in training every day.

“I have already seen the huge drive that Angus has to not only be the best coach he can be, but also to improve the players and help them during their careers.”