The Japan international has left Edinburgh and returned to his home country.

Hearts have confirmed that striker Kyosuke Tagawa has officially left the club, bringing to an end his time at Tyneecastle after just one season.

The Japan international has returned to his home country having signed with Kashima Antlers of the J-League. The 25-yeat old made a total of 21 appearances and scored three goals for the club in his solitary campaign in Edinburgh.

Jambos’ head coach Steven Naismith commented on the departure via the club’s official website, saying: “Kyosuke has been great to work with. He is a good person and a good professional, and he’s built up a relationship with his teammates, the staff and the fans.

“On the playing side, he hasn’t managed to get the amount of minutes on the pitch that he would’ve liked and you can probably put that down to the form of our other forwards over the past year.

“He wants to play regularly so when the opportunity arose for him to return to the J-League, it made sense for everyone to get it done. I thank Kyosuke for his efforts at Hearts and wish him all the best for the future.”

The twice capped Japan forward scored his first Hearts goal back in August 2023 in the 4-0 League Cup win over Partick Thistle. However, he wouldn’t find the back of the net again until the end of the season but scored in back-to-back matches against St Mirren and Rangers in May.

He becomes the third Hearts player to be transferred from the club this summer after Alex Cochrane and MacKenzie Kirk who have joined Birmingham City and St Johnstone respectively. It brings the club’s departures list up to 11 with Peter Haring, Andy Halliday and Michael McGovern all leaving upon the expiration of their contracts while youngsters Harry Stone, Liam McFarlane and Bailey Dall as well as Aidan Denholm and Lewis Neilson have left on loan.