Moving tributes were paid during the match at Tynecastle on Saturday to a teenage Hearts fan who died. There was a standing ovation at the stadium for Andrew MacKinnon , who died after collapsing while playing football in Edinburgh last month, aged just 15.

Fans also held banners with the message “forever 15” during the Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian FC and St Mirren. Hundreds gathered for the funeral of the schoolboy on March 31, which included a performance from local singer Callum Beattie. Described as “fiercely loyal" and a "lovely, caring boy, adored by his family”, there was an outpouring of grief from the community when the teenager died after he collapsed on the football pitches at Forrester High School on March 14. A fundraising page was set up in his memory, raising more than £30,000 for Andrew’s family.