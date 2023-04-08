News you can trust since 1873
Hearts crowd applauds teenage fan Andrew MacKinnon in emotional tribute during Tynecastle match

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 8th Apr 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 23:36 BST

Moving tributes were paid during the match at Tynecastle on Saturday to a teenage Hearts fan who died. There was a standing ovation at the stadium for Andrew MacKinnon, who died after collapsing while playing football in Edinburgh last month, aged just 15.

Fans also held banners with the message “forever 15” during the Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian FC and St Mirren. Hundreds gathered for the funeral of the schoolboy on March 31, which included a performance from local singer Callum Beattie. Described as “fiercely loyal" and a "lovely, caring boy, adored by his family”, there was an outpouring of grief from the community when the teenager died after he collapsed on the football pitches at Forrester High School on March 14. A fundraising page was set up in his memory, raising more than £30,000 for Andrew’s family.

A tribute to Andrew MacKinnon is displayed during a cinch Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and St Mirren at Tynecastle (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)A tribute to Andrew MacKinnon is displayed during a cinch Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and St Mirren at Tynecastle (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
A tribute to Andrew MacKinnon is displayed during the Hearts match at Tynecastle (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)A tribute to Andrew MacKinnon is displayed during the Hearts match at Tynecastle (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
A flag in tribute to Andrew MacKinnon is displayed during the match at Tynecastle (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)A flag in tribute to Andrew MacKinnon is displayed during the match at Tynecastle (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
TynecastleSt MirrenPremiershipEdinburgh