Hearts' Kate Mooney celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 during a Scottish Gas Women's Scottish Cup Semi-Final.

Hearts boss Eva Olid said her side’s 3-0 Women’s Scottish Cup semi final win over Spartans at Hampden Park shows the club have taken the ‘next step’ in their quest to become one of the league’s leading lights.

Goals from Kate Mooney (44), Kathleen McGovern (57) and Carly Girasoli (90) secured the win for the Jambos as they secured a path to their very first Scottish Women’s Cup final against Rangers on May 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We knew that this was a key match because getting to a final was one of our main objectives,” said Olid. “We were trying to balance between the emotion and focussing on the match. Sometimes this that is difficult but I thought we did that well.

“We had control of the game and that gives you confidence that the goal is going to come. To score just before half-time though was so important. It gave us confidence for the second-half and we felt no pressure and were able to play the way we wanted to play.”

Eva Olid is looking to bring Hearts their first trophy after defeating Spartans in the Women's Scottish Cup semi final at Hampden.

The resulted continues Olid’s impressive spell at Hearts with the Spanish boss now set lead her side out in a cup final for the first time in their history having already steered the club to highest ever finish in the Scottish Women’s Premier League last year.

“I knew when I first came to Hearts it was to bring this team the best,” explained the head coach. “I know we couldn’t just do it within one or two seasons but every season we want to take one step forward. Of course, we want to compete and fight with the best for trophies. There’s still steps to take within the league but I want to one day take this club to Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We took points two points from Rangers last season and three already this season. That allows me to give the message as the coach that it has happened before, why can’t it happen again in the final? We will enjoy the occasion.