Reaction to anger from the Hearts fans has been provided - as a key star provides a hopeful update on his fitness status.

There’s been reaction to fan fury emerging from inside the Hearts dressing room - as a key man targets a comeback this weekend.

Supporters let players and those behind the scenes in Gorgie know exactly how they feel after a Conference League exit. A shock 2-2 draw at home to Moldovan side Petrocub sparked anger at Tynecastle as they were eliminated from the league phase in 25th spot, needing to finish inside the top 24 to clinch a spot in the competition after Christmas.

Hearts won their first two games in the competition but three straight losses and a disappointing draw sealed their exit, with the club also bottom of the Premiership. Blair Spittal scored on the night for Hearts and was asked about the fan frustration post-match with TNT Sports.

He said: “It’s one of disappointment. We knew what we had to do going into the game. We get ourselves in front and we need to defend the lead better, it’s a massive opportunity missed for us. The way we started the group, we put ourselves in a great position. The last four results haven’t gone the way we wanted but it’s up to us to turn things around. We need to make sure we are ready for what is a tough schedule coming up.”

Lawrence Shankland meanwhile admitted it was a hostile environment at times. He said: “We've only got ourselves to blame. They were solid defensively and hard to break down. The boys showed good character at times because it got hostile out there.

“From that [winning] position we should really win the game. I didn't feel the boys didn't try or work hard, it was just a lack of quality. It's not been there all season, it's been disappointing."

Attentions now turn to a key game with St Johnstone at home this Sunday, who are also in the bottom six. Beni Baningime missed the Petrocub clash and hopes to be back for the weekend. When asked about his fitness ahead of the weekend, he said pre-match: “Hopefully I am back for the weekend. In the space of a week, me, Stephen Kingsley and Frankie Kent have gone down, we knew something like this would happen in a long season with how many games we have played.”