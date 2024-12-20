Here’s how the Moldovan media reacted as their champions stunned Hearts and knocked the Jambos out of Europe.

The reaction has been furious and the criticism is raining down on Hearts after a shock exit from the Conference League.

After winning their opening two games against Dinamo Minsk and Omonia Nicosia, the Jambos had a strong chance of getting through. In the end, three defeats on the spin and a 2-2 draw with Moldovan champions Petrocub at Tynecastle, who finished bottom of the league phase, has sent them spiralling out.

James Wilson and Blair Spittal goals looked to have done enough to edge them through after the minnows by comparison to the size of Hearts had got in front. But a late penalty sealed their fate and Hearts have ended up finishing in the dreaded 25th place on goal difference, missing out on the top 24 that would have clinched progress.

Fans were furious post-match and with the club bottom of the Premiership, a result on Sunday vs St Johnstone is needed to cool the bubbling anger from the stands. Here’s how Moldovan media reacted to what was an impressive result for their side.

Ziarul National

“Champion Petrocub Hâncești ends its Conference League evolution with its head held high, after drawing 2-2 at the home ground of the Scottish team Hearts The champion Petrocub Hâncești drew 2-2 at the home ground of the Scottish team Hearts in the last match of the Conference League Phase. Our team finished last in the single group of the Conference League Phase, but managed good matches against strong opponents.”

Moldovan Football Federation

“Petrocub ended the away match with Hearts (Scotland) in a draw, 2-2, in the single league phase of the UEFA Conference League. The match at Tynecastle Park was broadcast live by the We Spor television channel. The team from Hincesti obtained 2 points in this phase of the competition and took 36th place. Thus, the champion of Moldova ended its evolution in the European cups, the 2024/25 edition, with a positive result. Bravo, Petrocub!”

Stiri

“The Scots had the first big chance to score. In the ninth minute, Lawrence Shankland shot from outside the box, and goalkeeper Silviu Șmalenea saved for a corner. In the 20th minute, after a corner kick, Kye Rowles headed the ball wide. Petrocub immediately opened the scoring. Sergiu Plătică scored from Vladimir Ambros'.

“In the 34th minute, Dumitru Demian came into the box to a cross and headed the ball wide. Sergiu Plătică had another chance to score at the end of the half, but missed the goal from a very good position. In the 58th minute, Hearts could have equalized. Şmalenea made a saving save on Yan Dhanda's dangerous shot from inside the box. In the 64th minute, the hosts equalized. A ball was thrown into the Hâncești box, Victor Mudrac tried to clear it, but the ball reached James Wilson who scored.

“Six minutes later, the Scots scored again. And this time it was a cross into the box, Ion Borș deflected the ball to the opposing striker Blair Spittal, who headed it into the goal. In the 82nd minute, Petrocub was awarded a penalty. On a shot by Plătică, James Penrice committed a foul in the box. Victor Mudrac converted the spot kick with a volley. Petrocub, with two points, finished in 36th place, the last in the Conference League's single group. Heart of Midlothian, with seven points, finished in 25th place and also missed out on qualifying for the round of 32.”

15Noi

“The opponent of the Hîncești team was the Scottish club Hearts, and the game, which took place in Edinburgh, ended with a draw, score 2:2. Thus, Petrocub obtained another bridge to this tournament and ended the evolution in the European Cups on a positive note. In total, the fine club Hîncești accumulated 2 points in the league phase, thanks to two draws with Hearts (Scotland) and Basaksehir (Turkey).”