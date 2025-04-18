Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There has been some vital ticket information released as Hearts, Aberdeen, Celtic and St Johnstone prepare for the Scottish Cup semi-finals this weekend.

The nerves are on edge and the tension is rising as Hearts put together the final preparations for their Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

Neil Critchley’s men have already fended off Brechin City, St Mirren and Dundee to reach the last four of the competition for the fifth time in seven seasons and they will have to secure a first win over the Dons this season to earn a return trip to Hampden Park for the final next month.

Hearts will into Saturday’s lunchtime’s clash with Jimmy Thelin’s side on the back of the disappointment of missing out on a place in the top six of the Premiership following a goalless draw at Motherwell in their final fixture before the league split took place. However, that has not stopped Hearts supporters dreaming of a win on Saturday that would take their side within 90 minutes of bringing an end to their 13-year wait for major silverware.

Over 20,000 Hearts fans will make their way to Hampden Park this weekend - and they have received some vital ticket information in the buildup to the game after the SFA confirmed they would not be using paper tickets for either Saturday’s tie or Sunday’s last four meeting between Celtic and St Johnstone.

How do I access a digital ticket for the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park?

Firstly, supporters must download the Hampden Park Tickets app from the app store on your digital device and you must register an account. After confirming your account, tickets will appear in the ‘My Tickets’ section of the app and the QR code required to enter Hampden Park will go live on the day of the game. However, there is a warning with this as tickets can not be screenshotted. Should you attempt this, the QR code will be blocked.

Can I transfer my ticket to another supporter?

Yes, and this is also done via the Hampden app. Select the ticket within the app and click on the transfer button before entering the new ticket holder’s email address and press transfer. The new ticket holder will receive an email and will need to download the app and register an account to receive their tickets and QR code. Tickets must be transferred before travelling to Hampden Park.

How do I use app to enter the stadium?

The QR code that will appear in the ‘My Tickets’ section of the app will gain you access to Hampden Park and it will just take a simple scan of the code at the turnstile.

What has Neil Critchley said about Hearts’ Scottish Cup semi-final with Aberdeen?

“That saying, pressure is a privilege, is true. The players have worked damn hard in their careers, so have I. You deserve to be in this situation. You deserve to be in this moment. So let's enjoy it. Let's enjoy being at Hampden in front of all our supporters and let's go and give it everything we've got.

“But what we did do is we overcame that disappointment, we stuck to the plan and I think that's when you find out about your group, the character within your group. That was a good group, great character and I'm confident this group has got a similar amount of character and hopefully we get to show that.”