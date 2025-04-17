Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the key details as Hearts prepare for their shot at a major final.

It’s been 13 years since Hearts last won a trophy but they are now only 90 minutes away from a major final, with Aberdeen standing in their way at this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final. Neil Critchley’s side booked their spot in the final four after beating Dundee 3-1 last month, with over 20,000 fans expected to descend on Hampden Park for a huge Easter weekend.

Opponents Aberdeen secured a semi-final spot by toppling Queen’s Park and a comfortable 4-1 victory has set them up well, but Hearts will fancy themselves in what is a 10th semi-final since their 2012 cup triumph. It’s all to play for at Hampden Park with a top-tier clash that could go either way, and ahead of that weekend meeting the Edinburgh Evening News has all the key information.

When is Hearts vs Aberdeen?

Hearts’ semi-final clash is the first of two to kick-off this weekend, having been scheduled for Saturday, April 19. The second fixture will see Celtic and St Johnstone go head-to-head a day later.

Saturday’s semi-final meeting between Hearts and Aberdeen will kick off at 12.30pm, meaning Hearts fans will have to leave Edinburgh nice and early to get to Glasgow in good time. Scotrail have recently confirmed extra services and carriages will be put on to help fans get over to Hampden Park.

Is Hearts vs Aberdeen on TV?

It is indeed. Fans not heading to Hampden Park can watch the action live on TV with multiple broadcasters holding rights.

Saturday’s semi-final clash will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 while the BBC confirmed earlier this week they will also be at Hampden Park. They will show Hearts’ meeting with Aberdeen on BBC One Scotland.

Hearts vs Aberdeen stream details

And for those away from a television altogether, the BBC will also be live streaming all the action via their usual outlets. Full coverage will be available to watch via the BBC iPlayer app and on the BBC Sport website.

There will also plenty of coverage across the BBC sport app and website. And of course lots to get your teeth into across the Edinburgh Evening News with build-up, team news, match coverage and plenty of reaction post-match.

Who could Hearts play in the Scottish Cup final?

Of course, it goes without saying that full focus is on the task at hand and beating Aberdeen will be no easy task. But it’s only natural to wonder what could stand in the way of Hearts’ first trophy in 13 years if indeed they do get into the final.

Fans will be able to watch Sunday’s second semi-final knowing the fate of their own club and, fingers crossed, will be tuned in to see which of Celtic or St Johnstone they will meet in the showpiece event. Brendan Rodgers’ side are on course to claim the Scottish Premiership title in the next couple of weeks and are obvious favourites to get into the cup final.

