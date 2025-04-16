The stats experts combined Hearts and Aberdeen XI ahead of Scottish Cup semi-final

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 16th Apr 2025, 20:00 BST

Who do the stats experts at WhoScored believe would make it into a combined Hearts and Aberdeen starting eleven?

An eagerly anticipated afternoon lies in wait when Hearts prepare to face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

After their disappointment over missing out on a top six place in the Premiership, Neil Critchley’s men must now overcome a Dons side they have failed to beat this season if they want to move within 90 minutes of potentially lifting major silverware and claiming a place in European competition.

However, Aberdeen will face a sizeable challenge and although their stunning early-season form is now a distant memory, there is still more than enough talent within Jimmy Thelin’s squad that can pose a threat to Hearts’ dreams of lifting the cup for the first time in 13 years.

But which players from both sides have produced the highest average ratings throughout the Premiership season and who would make it into a joint XI based on those statistics across the campaign? We take a look with the help of average ratings provided by the stats experts at WhoScored.

Your next Hearts read: Hearts criticism, the big-game record, the money, the character and the big opportunity against Aberdeen

WhoScored season average rating: 6.86

1. Dimitar Mitov (Aberdeen)

WhoScored season average rating: 6.86 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
WhoScored season average rating: 6.62

2. Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen)

WhoScored season average rating: 6.62 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
WhoScored season average rating: 7.14

3. James Penrice (Hearts)

WhoScored season average rating: 7.14 | SNS

Photo Sales
WhoScored season average rating: 7.29

4. Jamie McCart (Hearts)

WhoScored season average rating: 7.29 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AberdeenScottish Cup
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice