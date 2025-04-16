The stats experts combined Hearts and Aberdeen XI ahead of Scottish Cup semi-final

An eagerly anticipated afternoon lies in wait when Hearts prepare to face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

After their disappointment over missing out on a top six place in the Premiership, Neil Critchley’s men must now overcome a Dons side they have failed to beat this season if they want to move within 90 minutes of potentially lifting major silverware and claiming a place in European competition.

However, Aberdeen will face a sizeable challenge and although their stunning early-season form is now a distant memory, there is still more than enough talent within Jimmy Thelin’s squad that can pose a threat to Hearts’ dreams of lifting the cup for the first time in 13 years.