Steven Naismith is hoping that Hearts' recent run of positive results will continue on Wednesday but knows they must also respect the occasion of the Edinburgh Derby.

The Tynecastle gaffer had plenty of experiences in the high intensity atmosphere as a player, both with the Jambos and also with Rangers in Old Firm fixtures. He knows it will be something special for his players to be involved in a 'proper derby' at Easter Road but hopes they can quickly settle into the match in order to leave with another three points after recent wins over Celtic and St Mirren.

He said: "Derby games are always good, as players you enjoy them. I certainly always went into them seeing it as an opportunity as an individual but for us as a team it's another good opportunity to get three more points, continue the consistency and results and obviously it's against your rivals so it's one that's easy to get up for an be ready for and we'll definitely be ready.

"Not every player gets to go through their career and play in proper derbies and this is a proper derby. Hibs will be the same but we're in a good run of form, we're confident and we've got a good healthy squad so we're in a good place.

"There's more to it. One hundred percent as players. I think for the first ten minutes of every derby it's frantic, it's hectic and there are not many calm heads. After that moment you need to make sure you just see it as the game it is, that's the most important thing. I'm sure the players and everybody around the club will be hearing it for the next few days when you bump into supporters so it's important we go out and do ourselves proud."

Ahead of the game, Naismith will have some key tactical and selection decisions to make. A number of players have put their hands up for starting berths in recent matches while a 'three at the back' formation also worked well against St Mirren.

"The tactics will be different because Hibs play a different style than St Mirren," said Naismith. "Every player is up for it, there will be more disappointment for the players not starting but it's about making sure they know they're ready when that opportunity comes on the pitch. We will work hard to make sure we're fully prepared for the game.

"It's tight (Boyce), I'm reluctant to say he'll be available and I'm reluctant to say he'll be out for a period because he's close but I'm not willing to risk him because he's too valuable. He (Kingsley) will be fine. He could have come on against St Mirren and that was more of a selection call for the amount of games we got, freshness and to make sure everybody is in good condition. Alex Lowry and Andy Halliday probably come back to the group, they're back in training after slight knocks so they'll be back in contention. Other than that it's strong enough."