'Really important' to send Hearts fans home happy for Christmas says Halkett

Hearts defender Craig Halkett says it was 'really important' for them to send their supporters home happy from Tynecastle on Saturday with an early Christmas present of three points.

The 28-year old, who operated in the central role of a back three alongside Frankie Kent and Kye Rowles in the 2-0 victory, played his part in a pleasing performance. The defence worked hard for their clean sheet against a well organised and physical Buddies side while club captain Lawence Shankland stole the headlines at the other end of the park with a brace which included a stunning second.

Speaking after the match, the former Livingston man felt it was 'massive' that they could reward the fans for their support this season. He said: "It's really important, you want to repay the fans for all the support they've given us this season so to send them home for the next couple of days and enjoy their Christmas on the back of three points is massive, especially on the back of the three points we got last week. It was always important we built momentum on that."

Halkett was making his first competitive start in over a year against St Mirren and says it was a personal milestone for him to do so. Despite it being the first time he had played in a back three alongside Kent and Rowles it looked like a natural fit for all involved.

"It was magic," said Halkett, "It's been a long year since I last started a game. I've obviously had minutes the past few weeks but to start a game was a real milestone that I've had my eye on. To do it today and get the three points and a clean sheet was brilliant. It's been good.

"Obviously I had the relationship with Kye from before and I've gotten to know Frankie who's been brilliant and put in some really strong performances over the last few months. He's a great guy to have about the place and it was more comfortable then what you'd imagine to step in a play beside those two guys.

