Hearts suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Dundee in their last Scottish Premiership encounter

New Hearts signing Gerald Taylor had an afternoon to forget at the weekend as the Jambos fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Dundee at Dens Park.

The hosts took the lead after just 23 minutes through winger Scott Tiffoney and were able to further assert their dominance on the stroke of half time when Taylor inadvertently struck the ball into his own net on the stroke of half time.

In truth, the Costa Rican international, signed from Deportivo Saprissa on a season-long loan deal, was lucky to even be on the pitch at that point as he narrowly avoided a red card for a mistimed tackle on Tiffaney just moments before the second goal.

Both Sportscene pundits Neil McCann and Christophe Berra were in unanimous agreement that the 23-year-old should have been sent off for the challenge and claimed that he was ‘very lucky.’

Commenting on the incident, McCann said: “Taylor will do well to not watch this back especially that last five minutes. Everytime I see this I think it looks as if it meets most of the criteria for a red card. I’m glad it's yellow as we played in an era where that sort of thing was okay. But listen he’s very lucky to stay on the pitch.”

McCann went on to focus on Taylor’s own goal and admitted that the defender was a long way off the impressive performance he had produced against Rangers on the opening day.

He added: “If he got out of jail there, he certainly doesn’t here. This one is horrible, there’s only so much you can say to help him. His body position isn’t right, he’s trying to recover, he ends up trying to play it with the outside of his foot, but that is absolutely shindled right off the middle.”

Former Hearts defender Christophe Berra entered the conversation and added: “He goes in with the wrong foot first and foremost, and instead of using the pace of the ball and guiding it back, he’s tried to smash it.

“Ultimately for how good he’s been. And I’ve watched him pre-season and he’s been a really good defender one on one, but that 45 minutes today it’s a poor one from probably his standards. It does happen from time to time and unfortunately he got punished for it.”

The defeat leaves Hearts 10th in the table with one point after two games. Steven Naismith’s side sit narrowly ahead of city-rivals Hibs in 11th, with the Cabbage suffering defeat in both of their two openers.

Hearts have a 13 day break without Premiership football, which will see them take on Falkirk in the Scottish League Cup next Saturday before playing a Europa League qualifier on the following Thursday.

Hearts will look to get their Premiership campaign back on track when they make the trip to Motherwell on Sunday 25 August at Fir Park.