Hearts give team news v St Mirren as Steven Naismith sends warning

Steven Naismith has sent a warning to his Hearts players ahead of a tough trip to St Mirren this weekend. Hearts enjoyed a 2-0 win at Aberdeen to get back to winning ways last week but face an unbeaten St Mirren side which has picked up three wins and two draws from their opening five matches.

Whilst Naismith acknowledges his Hearts team feel a sense of increased confidence thanks to last week's impressive win, he knows this St Mirren test will be a big one.

“We’re coming up against a team that is really good and have started the season really well. They are unbeaten and have come up against various different teams, playing different ways, so they are well-equipped," Naismith told the press on Friday.

"If ever there was a game to show us what the game is going to be like, it’s our game there at the end of last season. We got out with a draw, but we did a lot of things wrong, and we were punished for it. So, this game is vitally important for us but we need to be starting the game better than we did the last time we were there.

“Training this week has been good, but I’d say that has been quite consistent since I came in towards the end of last season. Everybody feels better after a good result and on top of that, I thought we had some really good parts in the game.”

Meanwhile, Naismith also offered an update on the fitness of Yutaro Oda and the health of Odel Offiah, who returned on loan to Hearts from Brighton this week. Naismith added: "Yutaro (Oda), he'll miss out. Odell (Offiah) is back in the group. That's it. Yutaro is the only one who is going to miss out."

Naismith also provided his thoughts on the job done by St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson at the Buddies so far this campaign.

“I think the way the manager has put his stamp on the team is a big factor. I have watched a lot of them this season and every player involved in their squad understands their role. The manager has real experience in Scotland, and I think that shows. We are under no illusions of where their strengths are, and we need to make sure we combat that.”