Hearts handed transfer blow as Rangers miss out on £1.4m

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the January transfer window heating up, rumours around the Scottish Premiership are beginning to swirl and take form with Lawrence Shankland continuing to be one of the biggest concerns in the SPFL.

Hearts had previously stated they have no interest in selling their star striker, who has scored 19 goals across all competitions already this season, but with reports coming up from the EFL now, it may be an offer too good to refuse if they materialise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As for Hibs, Nick Montgomery has reportedly stated that Kris Moore is on his transfer list. The Leeds United star is on Monty's radar after performing well in the Premier League 2 side for the Leeds U21 side. It emerged Moore was 'primed' for a move to Leith but nothing is yet confirmed.

Here is the latest news from Hibs, Hearts and their Scottish Premiership rivals...

Rangers slam transfer claim

Former Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen is not on Rangers' radar, despite the Groningen forward claiming the Ibrox club still want to sign him despite him rejecting them last summer (Daily Record)

The Dutchman recently raised eyebrows when he claimed he 'rejected' Rangers in the summer but that they still wanted him. However, reports from the Dutch journalist Piet van Dijken says that "Glasgow Rangers are not interested in Van Veen. Wouter Gudde (Dutch pundit) also recently said that there had been no contact with the Scots."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Well star who has struggled in Dutch's second tier recently spoke to the Dutch media saying: "Even though I rejected (Rangers) in the summer, there is still interest. But there are more clubs that find a striker who scored 29 goals last season interesting. I can contact clubs in the entire Scottish League directly, but they all want to loan me while FC Groningen prefers to sell. In Scotland I'm still a hero, I can't even go shopping normally."

Ibrox set to miss out on £1.4m

Rangers could miss out on £1.4m because their former loan midfielder Malik Tillman's permanent move to PSV Eindhoven from Bayern Munich is in doubt (Eindhovens Dagblad)

When the chance to sign the USA midfielder permanently was taken away from the Ibrox side, they were paid £1million up front and also handed a sell-on clause meaning they were due 10 per cent of any future transfer fee. Munich are now set to take away PSV's option to buy following Tillman's recent loan spell, thus denying Clement of any transfer fee percentage.

Tillman has scored five goals and has five assists for PSV who are currently top of the Eredivisie and into the last 16 of the Champions League.

Hearts handed transfer blow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross County have told Heart of Midlothian they do not want to lose Yan Dhanda in January - and with the Tynecastle club not prepared to pay a significant fee, they may sign the playmaker on a pre-contract deal to join in the summer instead (Daily Record).