The former West Brom, Nottingham Forest and Southampton man isn't sure the Scotland star can cut it south of the border.

Ex-England international star Carlton Palmer believes that signing Hearts' skipper Lawrence Shankland would be a 'risk' for Championship clubs.

The 58-year old, who has represented multiple current Championship clubs including Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday as well as Southampton and West Brom, made the contentious comments in an interview with Football League Word. He believes it's 'always' a risk' when English clubs recruit players from north of the border but did acknowledge Shankland's stature as a full international and his goal scoring record this season.

Although reports have emerged linking the Jambo's skipper with a selection of clubs south of the border, nothing concrete has come to light yet. Palmer claims that Hull City, Southampton and Middlesbrough have the 28-year old on their 'radar' this window but it's unclear how strong that interest actually is.

Palmer, who never played in Scotland during his career, said: "Lawrence Shankland is on the radar of a lot of Championship clubs, Hull, Southampton and Middlesbrough. He’s currently playing his trade at Hearts, where he’s the leading scorer, having scored 18 goals in all competitions.

"There’s always a question of whether it’s a gamble to take someone from Scotland to come and play in the Championship, but he’s been capped by his country and is a very talented player. He’s still got 18 months left on his contract and, being a Scottish international, I’m sure that Hearts will be looking for a sizeable fee, and yes, there’s always a risk to take someone from north of the border, but he’s bang in form and scoring goals, so maybe it’s a risk worth taking if the price is right."