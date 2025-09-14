Neil McCann reckons the Jambos boss got his tactics spot in Glasgow as they secured a first win at Ibrox since August 2014

Lawrence Shankland has grabbed the headlines after his deadly double downed Rangers - but Hearts hero Neil McCann reckons boss Derek McInnes deserves plaudits for his “tactical masterclass” at Ibrox.

The Jambos secured a first win in Govan in 18 visits stretching back to August 2014 and their first victory in 19 previous meetings, courtesy of Shankland’s brace.

McInnes had asked his players to head along the M8 with confidence knowing that they could earn a positive result based on their terrific early season form.

And they delivered just that to leave fans with growing belief that the bold claim made by new investor Tony Bloom that they are in a position to split the Old Firm this term could happen.

Analysing the performance on BBC Sportscene, McCann said: “Fantastic, top of the league tonight. There will be a lot of satisfaction for Derek McInnes and his team, everyone concerned.

“It’s not too they’ve gone to Glasgow and got a result, it’s been a long time. But he spoke about how confidence should be taken from the start that they’ve had to the campaign and going to Glasgow with the belief and a wee bit of a swagger that they can do a job.

“They absolutely deserved it today. I know Russell (Martin) felt his side were on the bad side of some decisions. But overall it was a very brave set-up from Hearts, two strikers - Braga and Shankland up top - really secure behind them. They went after Rangers and got their reward.”

Hearts ‘commitment’ and ‘desire’ shines bright in McInnes masterclass

McCann continued: “It was really, really good and well thought out from a coaching point of view because at times they were a 4-4-2, at times Harry Milne dropped in and they were a five at the back, a three and a two. But what they did was hound.

“Del was right to point out that it all starts from the front. If you’ve got a real desire from the front... because Rangers don’t really change how they want to play. Russell’s got a set plan and wants to play out from the back, so every team is going to get chances against them.

“If you’re brave enough to set your stall high, and Hearts continually press, even when it didn’t work out for them they went again. It was the power of the team that got the result today.

“Shanks will get the plaudits for his two goals but you’ve just got to look at the commitment, the desire (to win the ball back). It’s everybody. You might say it was a Shankland masterclass, I thought it was a really big masterclass of tactics from Del today.”