Hearts and Hibs Premier Sports Cup odds ahead of last 16 ties as rivals rank amongst favourites

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 15th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 17:12 BST

Hearts and Hibs will hope to secure a place in the quarter final of the Premier Sports Cup this weekend.

Hearts and Hibs will hope to take a step closer towards claiming major domestic silverware when they are in Premier Sports Cup action this weekend.

The competition has now reached its last-16 stage and it will be Hearts that will be in action first when they travel to the SMISA Stadium to take on Premiership rivals St Mirren. That comes just 24 hours before Hibs look to build on the European heroics when they head to Livingston on Sunday afternoon.

Aberdeen Celtic, Dundee United and Rangers will also enter the competition at this stage and there are a whole host of intriguing ties lying in wait over the week as clubs know they can move within potentially 180 minutes of walking out at Hampden Park in a major cup semi final - but who are current favourites to win this season’s competition? Here’s the latest odds as per Ladbrokes.

Premier Sports Cup winners odds: 200/1 (Ladbrokes)

1. Alloa Athletic

Premier Sports Cup winners odds: 200/1 (Ladbrokes) | SNS Group

Premier Sports Cup winners odds: 66/1 (Ladbrokes)

2. Greenock Morton

Premier Sports Cup winners odds: 66/1 (Ladbrokes) | SNS Group

Premier Sports Cup winners odds: 66/1 (Ladbrokes)

3. Falkirk

Premier Sports Cup winners odds: 66/1 (Ladbrokes) | (Photo: Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Premier Sports Cup winners odds: 66/1 (Ladbrokes)

4. Livingston

Premier Sports Cup winners odds: 66/1 (Ladbrokes) | SNS Group

