Here is everything you need to know about the fourth round draw for the Scottish Cup will take place.

Former Hearts head coach Steven Naismith has been chosen to conduct the Scottish Cup fourth round draw on Monday, December 2 after the third round tie between East Kilbride and Falkirk at K-Park.

Naismith is no stranger to domestic competitions in Scotland - not only did he win the Scottish Cup in 2009 with Rangers, he also won the Scottish League Cup in 2010 and 2011.

He managed Hearts from 2023 to 2024 - in November of 2023, Naismith was given the Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month award for his contributions.

Outside of Tynecastle Park, Naismith is perhaps best known for his time as an Everton player - he made 103 Premier League appearances during his stint with the Toffees, scoring 18 goals along the way.

In addition to this, Naismith also played for clubs such as Kilmarnock, Norwich City and Rangers over the course of his active career. He represented Scotland on the international stage, winning 51 caps and scoring ten goals for the Tartan Army.

The fourth round will mark Scottish Premiership teams’ emergence in the tournament - including Hearts, Hibs, Celtic and Rangers. As the third round is yet to be completed, ball numbers have not been revealed as of yet.

Ties such as Cove Rangers vs Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Banks O'Dee vs Hamilton Academical and Arbroath vs Queen of the South have not been completed as of yet - the majority of these third round games will be played on Saturday, November 30.

Hearts have not won the Scottish Cup since the 2011/12 season, when they thrashed Hibs in the final by a score of 5-1. They have been runners up on three occasions since the last time they lifted the trophy, in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

Hibs, meanwhile, won the Scottish Cup back in 2016, beating Rangers by a score of 3-2 while both clubs were in the Scottish Championship. It was the first time the Hibees lifted the trophy for over a hundred years - their last Scottish Cup final victory came all the way back in 1902.