Hearts keeper heads on loan to Premiership rivals for remainder of the season

The former Falkirk, Hamilton Accies and Norwich City stopper has left Tynecastle on loan.

Veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern has become the third Hearts player to leave the club today (Friday, January 19) after the exits of Alex Lowry and Andy Halliday.

Lowry has had his loan spell with the Jambos cut short and returned to parent club Rangers while Halliday will see out the remainder of his contract at Motherwell on loan. Now, 39-year old McGovern has also left the club on loan and joined up with Scottish Premiership rivals Livingston.

Lions' gaffer David Martindale said: "I’m delighted to bring Michael into the building. He brings a wealth of experience into the dressing room and is a top professional on and off the park which can only help the group.

“Ideally, it wasn’t a position we were overly looking to strengthen as I feel we could use the resources elsewhere but the trip to Turkey highlighted that we needed another ‘keeper in the building. Neither Jack or Shamal were available for the games over in Turkey due to injuries and Jack’s probably takes him beyond the January window so we felt we needed another goalkeeper in the building now.