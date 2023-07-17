Hearts linked with ‘knockdown fee’ transfer as Celtic ‘never say never’ on move

The Scottish football season is officially underway with the first matches in the Viaplay Cup group stage taking place over the weekend, with the Scottish Premiership starting in just a few weeks.

It's an exciting time for football fans with the summer transfer window still open too and supporters will be hoping to see more marquee signings by sides ahead of the league campaign.

Here's the latest Scottish Premiership transfer news including rumours from Heats, Celtic, Ross County and Aberdeen.

Hearts could land proven Premiership star for cut-price deal

Hearts could land Wigan Athletic attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath for a 'knockdown fee' this summer as Steven Naismith still looks for summer transfer window action. The 26-year-old has just one year left on his Wigan contract and has been a fringe player at the relegated Championship side since joining in 2022. McGrath, who has been linked with Hearts, enjoyed a successful loan spell at Dundee United and has proven Scottish Premiership pedigree. ( FootballFanCast )

Ross County on verge of major defensive coup

Ross County are closing in on a move for AFC Wimbledon defender Will Nightingale. The experienced 27-year-old is reported to be on the verge of joining the Staggies on loan until January as Malky Mackay prepares to build on the side's sixth-place Scottish Premiership finish last season Nightingale has made over 169 appearances for AFC Wimbledon and is believed to have attracted a lot of og interest this summer. ( Daily Record )

Brendan Rodgers' teasing Kieran Tierney transfer response

Brendan Rodgers is refusing to rule out the possibility of a move for Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney. The former Celtic star is hotly tipped to be on the way out of the Emirates Stadium this summer, with Newcastle United also a possible destination. Rodgers said 'you can just never say in football' in a teasing response to the move, but added the defender's salary expectations may be too high for the club. ( SunSport )

Aberdeen look to Crystal Palace midfielder

