The Hearts loanee is looking to get one over rivals back in the capital.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hearts loanee is keen to get the momentum factor by securing back-to-back wins versus Hibs.

David Gray’s men travel north to Ross County after a 1-1 draw with Hearts on Sunday. The Jambos didn’t find victory in Leith but Aidan Denholm hopes the Staggies side he is with on loan for this campaign manage to gain three points after victory at home against Kilmarnock last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denholm knows how big the game is and he believes beating Hibs could unlock the momentum factor for him and his teammates under boss Don Cowie. The Hearts loanee told Highland News Media: “I think the boys will be full of confidence, but the gaffer told us to celebrate on the night and enjoy that winning feeling before all eyes move on to Wednesday.

“We want to show the fans we can win again, and go on a wee run. The boys are buzzing, but it’s a big game on Wednesday so that’s where our focus is now.

“I think the last three points we got was against Dundee, and then we got a point against St Johnstone. We want to be winning games, and we want to go back-to-back now. It’s all eyes on Wednesday.

“It feels amazing to win. Obviously coming off the back of St Johnstone, where we let the fans down, we knew we needed to repay them. It was tough going, I think I got cramp after 70 minutes and I like to say I’m quite fit!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, Connor Randall and Noah Chilvers in the middle it was really competitive for second balls. Even when we went 1-0 down, I still thought we were doing the basics well, trying to get on the ball and go forward - even before the red card we were doing the right things and getting chances.

“Hopefully we gave the fans a performance that they can be excited by. We knew that with the quality we had in the changing room we could turn it around, but we’re not just happy with one win, we want to kick on.

“The gaffer told us he wants us to go and back it up with a good performance on Wednesday, and then we will move on to the following game.”