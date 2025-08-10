Hearts lose Christian Borchgrevink - may recall Adam Forrester from St Johnstone

New signing is facing a number of weeks out

Christian Borchgrevink is set to miss a number of weeks for Hearts after suffering a thigh injury. The club are without the Norwegian right-back for today’s Premiership trip to Dundee United, and are considering recalling Adam Forrester from his loan St Johnstone.

Borchgrevink has not travelled to Tayside as a result of his injury, and medical staff expect him to be out for several weeks. That leaves Hearts short in the right-back department after Forrester joined St Johnstone as part of a co-operation agreement. Derek McInnes, the Tynecastle manager, explained the situation with both players. For today’s match, he deployed winger Alan Forrest as Borchgrevink’s deputy at right wing-back.

Asked if Borchgrevink was injured before this afternoon’s match, he told BBC Scotland: “He is actually - a real blow, really. The decision to allow young Adam Forrester to go out on loan to St. Johnstone, it's on a corporate loan, so there is that potential to bring him back, but we'll get the game out of the way today.

“We'll take a breath on that and we'll have a discussion, but I think [Borchgrevink] reported on Friday really about a tightness on his thigh. We sent him for the scan and the results yesterday really weren’t what we wanted, so he's going to be out for a matter of weeks. So it's the same team apart from Borch. Alan Forrest comes in.

“We're trying to kind of look after our young players in terms of giving them loan time and game time. We're trying to make some room in the squad as well because we need to. I've spoken often enough about the fact we're a wee bit top-heavy in numbers. We'll address that tomorrow and we'll deal with that. For now, Alan Forrest has never let us down. He knows what his job is to play that side. Hopefully, as I say, we um, we turn in a good performance and we're talking about winning.”

Transfer window still open until 1 September

Forrester only moved to St Johnstone on Thursday and they intended to play him in their Scottish Championship match at Ross County on Friday evening. However, he did not take part in that fixture and it is expected that he will now move back to parent club Hearts.

The situation is flexible as co-operation loans allow players to move back and forward between parent and loan club an unlimited number of times during the campaign. For now, Hearts management will assess the situation but it seems Forrester is likely to be needed back at base, at least in the short term.

The transfer window remains open until 1 September and the severity of Borchgrevink’s injury may well necessitate a move to recruit another right-sided defender. Hearts will monitor the situation over the coming days, but the Borchgrevink news is a blow to both player and club. He only arrived in June on a three-year deal from the Norwegian side Valerenga and would have been eager to make an immediate impact in Scotland.

