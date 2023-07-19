Hearts man pays tribute as Rangers set for £15m boost

New Hearts academy manager Andy Webster has paid tribute to former club St Mirren after his return to Tynecastle was confirmed.

The former Scotland defender had two separate spells with Hearts during a playing career that also saw him represent the likes of Wigan Athletic, Rangers and Coventry City. His playing career came to a close in the colours of St Mirren before he took up a position as the Buddies’ ‘Head of the Professional Game’.

Andy Webster has left St Mirren to rejoin Hearts as head of academy coaching. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Webster will now focus on his new role overseeing the development of some of Hearts most promising youngsters - but he still took the time to praise his old club for the support they showed him.

He told Hearts TV: “Regarding St Mirren, I really appreciate what they’ve done for me over the period I was there, having played and then moved into the coaching side.

“The football club was great to me, especially the academy. I can’t thank them enough, especially Allan McManus who has been great with me allowing me that opportunity. At St Mirren we had a proven track record over a period of time when we’ve produced players that have gone on to be successful in the first team and moved onto other clubs as well.’

Newly promoted side monitor Celtic target

Celtic’s interest in Gremio forward Ferreira has been widely reported in recent days as Brendan Rodgers looks to strengthen his options at the top end of the pitch.

Returning Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is facing his predecessor Ange Postecoglou's former club, Yokohama F Marinos, in a pre-season friendly in Japan. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Hoops are looking for a replacement for Jota after the Portuguese star joined Saudi side Al-Ittihad in a £25million earlier this month and they have reportedly set their sights on Ferreira by making an approach to the Brazilian club to discover their demands for the 25-year-old.

However, Football Scotland have now reported newly promoted English Premier League club Burnley are ‘monitoring the situation’ as Vincent Kompany looks to add to his squad ahead of their return to the top tier.

Rangers set for financial boost as Fulham target former star

Fulham’s reported £15million bid for Ajax defender Calvin Bassey could swell the coffers of former club Rangers.

Fulham have made an initial offer of around '£15m' for Ajax defender and Brighton & Hove Albion transfer target Calvin Bassey, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. Picture by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images