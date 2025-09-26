The 29-year old is currently in the process of obtaining his UEFA B Licence

As Hearts prepare to take on Falkirk at Tynecastle on Saturday, a current player has talked about the challenges of juggling playing football whilst trying to acquire a coaching badge.

Derek McInnes’ side play newly-promoted Falkirk in the league for the first time since their days in the Scottish Championship as Hearts look to continue their unbeaten run. The Jambos sit second in the SPFL Premiership table, only behind Celtic on goal difference.

One man who is almost certain to feature on Saturday is Blair Spittal. Since signing for Hearts last summer, the midfielder has been a consistent performer in a maroon jersey, who brings a wealth of experience to the Jam Tarts.

Spittal has been somewhat of a journeyman in Scottish Football since coming up through the ranks at Queen’s Park and is now looking to impart his wisdom on the next generation. The former Motherwell man is currently undergoing a coaching course to obtain his UEFA B License through a Scottish FA scheme.

The SFA Coach Education department are currently running the ‘Pro Players’ course, allowing existing professional players with similar playing experience and abilities to gain knowledge in several aspects of the game. After receiving his UEFA C license in 2024, Spittal is now midway through the next stage.

‘Hearts have been really accommodating’

Speaking to the SFA, he spoke about juggling his playing career with his coaching ambitions. He said: “coaching is always something I’ve thought about getting involved in after football, so I went on the C Licence first to see if it was something I would enjoy and then have taken that natural progression on to the B Licence.

"Obviously, I’m still playing but it is important to prepare for what is ahead and luckily, Hearts have been really accommodating with that. I’ve not got much experience in terms of coaching a team or taking charge of sessions, but as a player experiencing highs and lows, it sets you up for this.

“Once you come on to the course and see the sessions, working on things like distances and size of areas, it can be difficult at first, but it’s been a really good experience and learning alongside fellow players has really helped.”

Hearts academy next step for Spittal

“I think through the years of playing, you take small snippets from each manager, with things you like, or you wouldn’t do, but you want to put your own stamp on things when the time comes. Having fellow players there is key, as they can step in and pick up on things you might not notice, and they can step in and help you when needed.

"The course is split up over periods of the year, so we’ve got time to think about what we are going to do, and it fits in well with a busy playing career. Hopefully once I pass the B Licence, I can start working within the Hearts academy, which is somewhere where I can develop and learn from my mistakes. I also hope to progress to the UEFA A Licence, see how I get on and take things from there."

Having played for Queen’s Park, Dundee United, Partick Thistle, Ross County, Motherwell and Hearts, Spittal’s experience in the game could be a valuable asset to any team, whether it be on the pitch or on the training ground. At 29 years of age, the midfielder has no plans of hanging up his boots just yet.