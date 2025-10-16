The Ayrshire side will be without a key international star for a significant period of time

Hearts have received a boost ahead of their Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday after Kilmarnock summer signing Djenairo Daniels picked up “a significant knee injury” on international duty with Suriname.

The 23-year-old striker came on as a half-time substitute in Friday's 1-1 draw with Guatemala but had to be withdrawn after 64 minutes. He will now visit a specialist and undergo a further scan to discover the extent of the damage to his knee.

However, downbeat Killie boss Stuart Kettlewell confirmed in his pre-match press conference this afternoon that it could potentially be season-ending as he awaits to .

Daniels has been one of Kilmarnock’s most impressive recruits so far this season, scoring four goals in 13 games since arriving from Cork City.

And Kettlewell stated the Ayrshire club will be ready to offer Daniels mental support as he faces up to a long period on the sidelines.

“It’s really disappointing,” he said. “On Friday night, we knew there was a bit of an issue and that he had to come off the pitch. That’s never a good thing, for a start.

“Subsequently, he was scanned by the national team, and they found out very quickly that it was a serious knee injury. What I can probably say at this point is that it looks like it will be season over for him.

“I don’t want to get carried away but he’s got an appointment with a specialist here. I think when we get today’s feedback you start to set your goals and moving forward.”

“The most important thing is that we want to show our support to him because he was on a high, his performances had earned him the right to go and play for the national team.

“My words to him are it's not even close to a career ending injury. We need to remember the mentality side of it for football players. We need to look after him and we'll do that medically but also on a personal basis.

“The players have been unbelievable with him and we're a tight knit group here, we insist on it. The players immediately get round him and pick him up.”

A club statement read: “We can confirm that Djenairo Daniels picked up a significant knee injury whilst on international duty with Suriname.

“The striker is due to see a specialist tomorrow, but it’s evident after discussions with the club medical staff that he’s likely to be out for the remainder of the season.

“We would like to wish Djenairo a speedy recovery and the club will issue a further update when available.”

Kilmarnock are bidding to make it three wins from their last three Premiership games when they host league leaders Hearts as former boss Derek McInnes returns to Rugby Park.