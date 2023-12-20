Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Christmas drawing closer, all Scottish Premiership clubs will be finalising their present lists ahead of what could be a very busy transfer window in January.

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland has provided the most speculation with increasing chat that he could make a move down the M8 but the Tynecastle board has revealed that they have little intention of selling the star who has scored 13 domestic goals already this season.

Ahead of the final matches of 2023, here are the latest stories from Hibs and Hearts Premiership rivals...

Dundee transfer plan revealed

Dundee might look to strengthen in the January transfer window (The Herald). Dundee writer Gary Cocker believes there are several areas in the Dens Park camp where Tony Docherty will hope to strengthen and the options at left-back and left-wing back is the most obvious concern.

With Owen Beck the biggest feared loss, Dundee will be forced to rethink their shape and strategy, although Cocker does ponder whether "Liverpool were generous enough to grant us a similar gem from their academy."

There is also another spine of players difficult to replace with Malachi Boateng and Amadou Bakayoko both loanees. Motherwell, who may well be faced with a relegation battle, could recall Ricki Lamie to shore up the backline. Cocker has indicated not just these areas but a right-sided centre half and a new striking option as Docherty's most likely wishes come January.

Scotland star eyes Premier League

Lewis Ferguson has admitted he would love to play in the Premier League in England, but the Scotland midfielder has no itchy feet to leave Bologna after captaining his side to a win over Roma at the weekend that has taken them to fourth place in Serie A and potentially European qualification for the first time since 1999.

As reported by the Daily Record, Ferguson said: "It may seem surprising to people on the outside that we are doing so well and are so high up in the table, but not to us. I am happy at Bologna - I was right to trust Aaron Hickey's advice to sign for the club. In a very unspecified time in the future, I see myself in the English Premier League.

"If you learn to exploit the spaces in Italian football, you can play anywhere, midfielder, attacking midfielder or winger. I could have scored more goals, but I never doubted I could do it in Italy too. At Aberdeen, I scored goals consistently and I know I can reach double figures this season."

Hearts and Rangers swap revealed

Lawrence Shankland could be involved in swap deal with one Rangers star (Ibrox News). According to Chris Jack, Alex Lowry would be the 'obvious' Rangers player to be included if a swap deal was possible for the 28-year-old goal scorer.

As was told on Rangers Review, Jack said that the prospect of the on-loan midfielder, currently enjoying a fine season at Hearts, having a future under Philippe Clement remains to be seen which leaves him at the top of the list if a part-exchange offer was on the table.

"If Hearts are going to have a transfer fee and money burning a whole in their pocket they might not necessarily want whatever off-casts Rangers want to get rid of during January," said Jack.