Daniel Oyegoke, pictured in EFL Cup action against Middlesbrough

The star has moved to Hearts from Brentford.

Daniel Oyegoke has become the fourth signing of the summer at Hearts after joining from Brentford.

The full-back spent last season on loan at Bradford City, where he featured with Jambos favourite Jamie Walker. His career started Barnet before joining Arsenal’s youth academy in 2017. He signed with Brentford, penning his first pro deal after four years with the Gunners.

He has also been capped by England at youth level alongside building some more senior experience at MK Dons earlier in his career. Hearts have signed him for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal, following on from the unveilings of James Penrice, Ryan Fulton and Blair Spittal.

Yan Dhanda is yet to be announced after the playmaker signed a pre-contract following time at Ross County. Speaking on the arrival of Oyegoke, head coach Steven Naismith said: “It’s another really positive bit of news to get Daniel in as a Hearts player.

“He’s versatile, has physicality and also a calmness in possession. He’s willing to take the ball under pressure and that’s a big part of the way we want our defenders to play.

“What’s really impressed me is his desire to progress his career. He’s not comfortable just standing still in a safe environment, he wants to forge a career and advance to a higher level, and I expect him to do that with Hearts.”

Brentford B team boss and former Hearts star Neil MacFarlane said: “I would like to wish Daniel all the very best in the next step of his career. He played a prominent part in us winning the Premier League Cup and has developed into a really good young player whilst spending the last few years with us in between some loan spells.