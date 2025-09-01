Ex-Jambos boss has re-joined Steve Clarke’s national team coaching staff ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign

Steven Naismith’s time as Hearts manager may have ended on a sour note almost 12 months ago after an eight-game losing sequence led to his dismissal.

But the 38-year-old admits his Tynecastle experience has shaped him as a coach after re-joining Steve Clarke’s coaching staff ahead of Scotland’s upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign.

Naismith guided the Jambos to a comfortable third-place finish the season prior, boasting a superb away record, which had previously been a major stumbling block.

He also gained experience of coaching in European competition, albeit as a ‘technical director’ to meet UEFA regulations.

“I definitely feel better because I feel refreshed,” Naismith admitted after taking time to reflect on his Hearts reign. “I'm working much less than I was! On the reflection side of it, you learn a lot. You think, if I go back in, you're going to do this differently.

“Even when I came into this role, going back to the staff before, something I learned from John Carver was, even just at the start of games, the way he analysed the first 15 minutes of a game, I took a lot from it because you're young and you're desperate, you're seeing everything happening.

“It might have happened once and you're really thinking, we need to continue on that. But the game's not settled yet. He was very good at that. I've definitely learned. From being at the face of it, as a manager, I'm not sure there's many more high-pressured jobs in this day and age.

“So to come through that and look at the good things, I think very quickly. Everybody's happy to tell you about the negatives, but when you look back and see where we've come, our points total and things like that. It was the best the club have had for a long period of time.

“But the harsh reality of modern-day football, when results don't go your way, you're going to lose your job. As much as a tough decision it was at the time, you're better for sitting here right now, definitely.”

Naismith eyeing World Cup appearance as part of national team coaching set-up

Naismith is eager to get back on the training pitch with the national team squad - many of whom were part of the group when he was previously involved in the set-up.

He added: “I was grateful the first time round to get the opportunity really early on. It developed me as a coach, a manager, a lot and I think I’m definitely more experienced now, but I’ve slipped straight back in and it feels comfortable.

“I think that’s a good thing for me and it’s exciting. I’ve been around t stages laterally when I played, when I was a coach, when things built up to what was getting to the Euros, which was brilliant and with the opportunity to get to a World Cup in three months, it’s very exciting.”